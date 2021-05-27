newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Springville board discuss masks

By Jake Bourgeois news@journal-eureka.com
eastcentraliowanews.com
 4 days ago

On the eve of Gov. Kim Reynolds signing legislation to take the decision out of their hands, the Springville school board discussed what to do about face coverings in schools given the contradictory guidance from the state and the Center of Disease Control. Superintendent Pat Hocking discussed how the guidance...

Kim Reynolds
#Board Room#Springville#The Masks#Gov Kim Reynolds#Approved Coverings#Community#Make Face Coverings#Schools#Optional Outdoors#Graduation#Face#Legislation#Kids
