Michael Gagne appointed City of New Bedford Interim Chief Financial Officer

Mayor Jon Mitchell has appointed Michael J. Gagne as Interim Chief Financial Officer beginning June 1, 2021. Mr. Gagne is an experienced municipal executive who most recently served as Town Administrator for the Town of Mattapoisett, where the role also includes responsibilities as chief financial officer for the town. Gagne served in the role from 2009 until his retirement in 2020. Previously, he served as Executive Administrator for the Town of Dartmouth from 1986 to 2009. In each position, Mr. Gagne acted as the municipality’s chief administrative officer, managing town finances, operations, and personnel, and reporting to the select board.