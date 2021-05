Frances Palladino will be joining Tegna as its new director of consumer marketing on June 28. She will be based in Washington. “Frances brings Tegna a passion for local journalism, hands-on experience navigating local media organizations at scale and the respect of more than 200 affiliates across the country,” said Meredith Conte, vice president, consumer and ad sales marketing, Tegna. “She is well-equipped to partner with our content teams to advance Tegna’s content transformation.”