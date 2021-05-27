newsbreak-logo
Anamosa, IA

Anamosa ceremony returns to Riverside Cemetery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough no parade is scheduled for the 2021 Memorial Day observances in Anamosa, the traditional ceremony is planned for Riverside Cemetery. The ceremony will be held at the Riverside Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. The ceremony will include a recitation of “In Flanders Fields,” a wreath placed in honor of fallen veterans and a three-volley salute, followed by the playing of “Taps,” a flag folding ceremony and the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” by Steve Wendl.

