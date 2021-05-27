Cancel
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Here, Including Ganni, Madewell, and More

By Jaimie Potters
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew sales consistently hit the same way Nordstrom's do. Aside from offering free shipping and free returns on non-clearance items, the retailer's sales tend to knock our slipper socks off for the steep discounts offered and chic (yet affordable!) looks. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale kicked off yesterday and after sorting through the thousands of markdowns, ELLE.com confirms this one is no exception. Whether you're leaning into minimalism this summer or going all in on platform slides and neons now that the US is reopening, Nordstrom's sale has you and your summer wardrobe pain points more than covered. At the time of publication, the sale currently includes over 110 Ganni items, a fresh crop of sandals, and sweaty, weather-friendly pieces. Because Nordstrom sales are notorious for selling out fast, we've gone ahead and rounded up the best finds that are still in stock in most sizes at the time of publication. Ahead, the best finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to add to cart now.

