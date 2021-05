U.S. foreign policy is under more scrutiny than ever, following the emergence of new information suggesting the coronavirus originated in a virology lab in China, violent instability in the Middle East and tensions with Russia. Former Secretary of State during the Trump administration Mike Pompeo joins to discuss how the Chinese Communist Party has made concerted efforts to cover up the origins of COVID-19 and weighs in on the new evidence supporting his long-standing belief the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China. Former Secretary Pompeo explains why he believes the Biden administration should continue to preserve stability in the Middle East via allyship with Israel, the importance of avoiding deals and imposing costs on Iran and taking hard stances against Russia.