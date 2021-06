CNN’s Van Jones visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and the topic of discussion quickly turned to Kim Kardashian. Over the last few months, a handful of outlets have claimed that Jones and Kardashian are exploring a romantic relationship, though those allegations have been decisively shot down. Regardless of the romance rumors that surround them, however, the two have been working together on a shared passion project, and Jones had nothing but glowing praise to heap upon the reality star for the work she’s done.