DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY TICKET DEMAND, CELINE DION ANNOUNCES. Tickets for 21 Shows on Sale May 24 at 10 a.m. PST. Due to incredible pre-sale ticket demand, Celine Dion has added 11 more show dates from January 19 to February 5, 2022 to her recently announced headliner engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The new 2022 dates along with previously announced November 2021 dates will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST.