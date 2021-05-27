Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kendall Jenner for Returning Hermès Gifts: ‘She Liked Them!’

You can’t please everyone! Kourtney Kardashian revealed that Kendall Jenner was not a fan of her older sister’s past birthday gifts, but she knows how she’s going to get her revenge.

“So I started her this collection of Hermès china last year for her birthday,” the Poosh founder, 42, said in a clip from the Thursday, May 27, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, while discussing what to get Jenner for her 25th birthday in November 2020.

“I got her, like, tea cups and a tea pot and all the tea stuff,” the wellness guru told Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes.”

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. River/MEGA

But when she called Hermès to jog her memory about what she’d already purchased for the supermodel, she ran into a snag. “I was like, ‘Can you send me photos of what I didn’t get yet?’ and then they just said, ‘I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her,'” Kourtney recalled. “I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care.”

After Khloé, 36, asked if Jenner seemed to like the china when she received it, Kourtney swore that she did. “She liked them!” she exclaimed. The Revenge Body alum pointed out that Jenner, as a person in her 20s, might not have has much interest in home goods as her older sisters, but Kourtney wasn’t having it.

Instead, the oldest Kardashian sister asserted that she has no plans to stop giving Jenner similar presents. “I want to be like, ‘You think the joke’s on me, you keep returning it. The joke’s on you because I’m going to keep buying it!'” she added, laughing. “I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction.”

In a confessional interview, Kourtney admitted that the gift rejection didn’t hurt her feelings, but she did think it was hilarious.

“She definitely could have told me,” the reality star said. “I understand why she wouldn’t — it might be uncomfortable — but I really just find it funny. I just want to see her opening it and pretending that this is the greatest gift.”

It remains to be seen whether Kourtney followed through with her mischievous plan, but it’s clear that this family loves nothing more than a prank. Here’s hoping Art Vandelay makes another appearance before the series finale!

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!