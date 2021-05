For the first time in human history, more than half of the world’s population lives in urban areas, and that trend is only picking up steam: in 2018, the UN estimated that 68 percent of the world would live in urban areas by 2050. Keeping those cities safe and sustainable is an increasingly urgent priority for urban planners, who are beginning to leverage next-generation technologies to assist in planning increasingly ambitious and data-driven environments. Now, researchers from the NSF’s NHERI SimCenter have developed an analysis suite to help users identify the resilience of city structures.