‘Friends’ Cast and Creators Explain Why They’d Never Do Another Episode or Movie

No more lobsters! Although some fans were hoping to see the cast of Friends back together in character, the actors — nor the creators of the show — have any plans to do that.

“That’s all up to [creators] Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane] and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely, everyone’s lives are very nice,” Lisa Kudrow explained during the two-hour HBO Max, which debuted on Thursday, May 27. “They would have to unravel all those good things in order for there to be stories. I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled.”

The Comeback alum, 57, added, “Also, at my age, to say, like, ‘floopy’ … stop! You have to grow up!”

Earlier in the episode, Courteney Cox got emotional about the epic reunion event, which was years in the making.

“This will really make me cry but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group, that we will do this,” the Scream actress, 56, shared. “We’re not gonna do this again in 15 more years. … I’ll tell you one thing, we are not waiting so long to have a dinner.”

Jennifer Aniston quickly responded, “We will not wait that long to get together.”

The creators of the show also opened up about ending the sitcom at the right time in 2004 following 10 seasons.

“If the show was about that time in your life when your friends are your family, once you have family of your own, it’s no longer that time,” Kauffman, 64, shared. “So the show came, I think, to a natural end.”

Crane, 63, added that it was “really important” every character got a happy ending, noting there was “some discussion in the writers’ room” about whether Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) should get together in the end.

“We discussed, perhaps, sort of ambivalent endings, where it seemed like down the road [something could happen],” he said. “And we went, ‘No. This is Friends. People have been waiting 10 years to see this couple get together. We’ve got to give them what they want, we just have to find a way to do it so the journey is unexpected.'”

Friends: The Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max.

