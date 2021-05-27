newsbreak-logo
Monsta X plan a heist in 'Gambler' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQT1I_0aDcXRXi00
Monsta X shared a preview of its video for "Gambler," the title track from its EP "One of a Kind." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Monsta X is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Gambler."

The teaser shows the members of Monsta X appearing to plan a heist. The group is seen studying blueprints before the scene cuts to a large red gem in a case.

"Gambler" is the title track from Monsta X's forthcoming EP, One of a Kind. The group will release the mini album and the full "Gambler" video Tuesday.

Monsta X shared a concept photo for One of a Kind on Tuesday that shows the members wearing light-colored suits.

One of a Kind will mark Monsta X's first release since the album Fatal Love, released in November. The group will kick off a new North American tour in January 2022.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

