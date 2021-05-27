Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southeastern Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Seneca and Marionville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 37 at The Spring River southwest of Avilla, Business Highway 60 just north of Neosho, Route F, 3 miles northeast of Reeds, Route CC at Lost Creek just south of Racine and Highway 97 at The Spring River north of Stotts City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED