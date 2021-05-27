newsbreak-logo
Blaine County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KINGFISHER...EASTERN BLAINE AND SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Loyal, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hennessey, Waukomis, Bison and Lacey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

Hennessey, OK
Garfield County, OK
Kingfisher County, OK
Blaine County, OK
Kingfisher, OK
Waukomis, OK
