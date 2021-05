Charles Oliveira claimed the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 on Saturday, surviving a first-round scare against Michael Chandler before knocking out the American early in the second round.That result saw Oliveira extend his win streak to nine straight fights, the Brazilian filling the hole left by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov at the top of the 155lbs division in the process. It was a sobering evening for former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler, who nearly finished Oliveira in the first frame but fell short of winning UFC gold in just his second bout in the promotion,...