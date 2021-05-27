Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Coca-Cola Museum closing sale set for Friday and Saturday

kjan.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic, Iowa) – The building that has housed the Coca-Cola Center and Museum in Atlantic since 2011, and was owned by Margaret Slepsky, was closed in 2020 in-part, due to concerns over COVID. The virus, and Margaret’s passing in June 2020 took a toll on the ability of museum volunteers maintain the collection, which was available to view through free-will donations. In addition, the family has other plans for the building.

