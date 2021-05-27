Appeals court rejects prosecutor bid to keep Ken Paxton criminal trial in Houston

newsbreak-logo
AUSTIN, Texas — A state appeals court has rejected a bid by prosecutors to keep the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Houston. Paxton was indicted in Collin County almost six years ago on two charges of securities fraud, but prosecutors succeeded in moving the case to Houston in 2017, arguing that they could not get a fair trial in Paxton's home county, which he represented during 12 years in the Texas House and Senate before becoming attorney general in 2015.

A STATE APPEALS COURT judge on Thursday afternoon turned down Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White’s effort to block the city from proceeding with efforts to fire him because of allegations of domestic violence dating to the 1990s, the latest chapter in a seesawing tale of legal maneuvers that have cast uncertainty over leadership of nation’s oldest police force.