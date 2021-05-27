Appeals court rejects prosecutor bid to keep Ken Paxton criminal trial in Houston

…and it’s the ones who are demanding thousands of dollars from poor migrants, and taking advantage of the Border Patrol’s attempts to take care of them and smuggling drugs while their attention is diverted. Yep, it’s the cartels! They’re making a killing off human trafficking, and Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know what to do about it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is here, and he’s got some advice for Biden: go back to President Trump’s policies! Also, the AG totally supports your First Amendment right to protest. But when you’re breaking the law, like what happened recently in Plano, and the police don’t do anything about it…well, let Ken Paxton tell you what he thinks about that! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)