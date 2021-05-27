newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Harbor Financial Services LLC Buys 575 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppl Corporation#Financial Services#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Investment#Stock Funds#Stock Investors#Ppl Co#Holdingschannel#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Nyse Ppl#Credit Suisse Group#Wolfe Research#Wells Fargo Company#Ppl Ppl Corporation#U K Regulated#Kentucky Regulated#Pennsylvania Regulated#Ppl Daily#Marketbeat Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 543 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 52,480 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Has $769,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,015 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit X LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Invests $137,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also...