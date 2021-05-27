UNICORN Token Reaches Market Cap of $145,816.70 (UNI)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $43.37 million and approximately $324,784.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.