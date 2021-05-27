newsbreak-logo
Markets

UNICORN Token Reaches Market Cap of $145,816.70 (UNI)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $145,816.70 and $133.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 60.9% against the dollar.

