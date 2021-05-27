Paul Felder opens up on his career regrets after announcing his retirement from MMA

Though it was forgotten later after Jiri Prochazka delivered one of the best knockouts of the year, in the prelims of UFC Vegas 25, there was a bout steeped in controversy. In the main fight on the prelims, Randa Markos took on Luana Pinheiro in a pivotal bout for Markos’s career. Markos had lost four of her last five bouts and was likely in the position where a loss would mean the end of her UFC run. As such, Markos came out with a lot of intensity, and even after suffering a cut to her eyelid early in the first round, “Quiet Storm” made no bones about wanting to continue the fight. Unfortunately for her, things went south shortly after referee Mark Smith restarted the round.