Paul Felder opens up on his career regrets after announcing his retirement from MMA

As my colleague Zane Simon has suggested many times, the legacy of an event revolves very much around the main event. That proved to be the case with UFC Vegas 25… which is a good thing in this case. With the first official finish of the evening coming in the co-main event, the event proved to be difficult to slog through for the most part. Sure, there were a couple fantastic contests and several others that were solid, but there’s nothing like a sudden finish to break up a monotonous event. A couple of yawners and a disappointing DQ finish – the unofficial finish of the evening – set a pall over the evening. The co-main broke the monotony and the main event shattered the remaining pieces, Jiri Prochazka finishing Dominick Reyes with a spinning back elbow to conclude an instant FOTY candidate with a KOoTY candidate.