UFC

Paul Felder opens up on his career regrets after announcing his retirement from MMA

By Gerard Crispin
Posted by 
Media Referee
Media Referee
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

36-year old Paul Felder announced his retirement from the sport of MMA earlier this week, on-air during UFC Vegas 27. Felder called time on his impressive UFC career at UFC Vegas 27. The lightweight veteran retired with 23 fights on his resume, winning 17 and losing 6. ‘The Irish Dragon’...

www.mediareferee.com
Media Referee

Media Referee

Fernandina Beach, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We aim to bring you is unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about different sports like WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1 and Football

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
