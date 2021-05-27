Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM For Portions Of The Lake Area

Effective: 2021-05-30 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crossroads, or 17 miles north of Tatum, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crossroads. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH