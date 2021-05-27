newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM For Portions Of The Lake Area

By KRMS News Anchor
KRMS Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 PM. Damaging winds and hail will be the the primary hazards along with heavy rain, which could produce flash flooding. Counties in our listening area included in the watch are: Camden, Miller, Hickory, Pulaski, Laclede, Maries. In addition to the Severe Thunderstorm...

Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Caprock, or 22 miles northwest of Tatum, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crossroads. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crossroads, or 17 miles north of Tatum, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crossroads. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Garza The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Garza County in northwestern Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. Flooding on U.S. 84 southeast of Post near Justiceburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Donley County in the panhandle of Texas Southern Gray County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED