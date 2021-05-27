newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln National Corp increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avgo#Nasdaq Inc#Investment Analysts#Equities Analysts#Research Analysts#Avgo#Sec#Lincoln National Corp#Navalign Llc#Phoenix Holdings Ltd#Citigroup#Wells Fargo Company#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Marketbeat Com#Broadcom Daily#Oppenheimer Co#Semiconductor Devices#Equity#March 7th#Research Firms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Has $477,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $64.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Invests $212,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Other large investors have also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,976 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $498.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $147.00

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of Raven Industries worth $39,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Sells 2,143 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.