Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.