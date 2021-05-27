newsbreak-logo
South Dakotans support ballot initiative process, oppose legislator’s interference

 3 days ago

PIERRE, SD – Many South Dakotans feel that democracy is not working very well in America right now, but those same people are highly supportive of their own right to make law directly from the voting booth. According to a recent statewide poll, a wide majority of South Dakota residents...

