The Most Bizarre Things About The Casey Anthony Case
This article contains discussion of murder and child sex abuse. When two-year-old Caylee Anthony was reported missing in 2008, the story immediately garnered national attention. Not only was the toddler absolutely adorable, but the story of her disappearance had all of the components of a viral, gripping true crime saga, thanks in no small part to the version of events laid out by her mother, then-22-year-old Casey Anthony, who had known her daughter was missing for a month before the authorities were even notified. Over the course of the investigation, it became clear that several claims Anthony made to police were false, and authorities became increasingly suspicious of the young mother.