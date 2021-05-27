Lake Ozark Starts Work On Comprehensive Plan With Meeting Thursday Night At Willmore Lodge
For this first time in around 15 years, the City of Lake Ozark is ready to update its Comprehensive Plan. “At 6pm, Willmore lodge in Lake Ozark on the north shore….we’re going to be having a community focus session for this Comprehensive Plan” says Harrison Fry, Assistant City Administrator, “a couple months ago we sent out a survey to folks all over town to get some general opinions on what the priorities are moving forward, what our local demographics are and we’re going to start diving into that.”www.krmsradio.com