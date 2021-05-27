Lake Ozark Starts Work On Comprehensive Plan With Meeting Thursday Night At Willmore Lodge

This is the type of opportunity that you can't let slip past you. Rare chance to own a ranch home on Lake of the Ozarks in a wonderful neighborhood, with superb water location, & tons of expansion potential. All of this, situated perfectly on a nearly flat lot just off of HH. 200 feet of beautiful shoreline with mature landscaping, great lake views, calm water and potential to expand the dock as desired with a huge envelope & deep water. Home features a large living room with fireplace but has another large room off of the kitchen that serves as a family room, game room or numerous other options. Master bedroom is very large and could easily be converted to a 4th bedroom. I haven't even mentioned the huge workshop, perfect for so many things, including potential to be a bunk room. Gentle driveway, plenty of parking, a quiet street and elbow room in all directions. Try to find another lot like this on HH. This topography, cove location, size and closeness to amenities is a rare find!