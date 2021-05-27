Flipkart Confirms PS5 India Delivery Delays, Denies Order Cancellations

The PS5 pre-order in India kicked off earlier this year. As expected, the gaming console was sold out within minutes, seconds even, during its first sale in the country. Since then, the PS5 has gone on sale a couple of times in the Indian market and has sold out in a matter of seconds in each and every one of them. The latest PS5 India restock was held yesterday. As you might expect, stocks disappeared within minutes this time as well. Due to to the shortage of stocks, many people haven’t been able to get their hands on Sony’s newest gaming console. Well, there is some good news for fans in India as its next PS5 India restock timeline has been revealed.