Flipkart Confirms PS5 India Delivery Delays, Denies Order Cancellations

By Rishi Alwani
IGN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the third PS5 restock pre-orders for India taking place this week, multiple IGN India readers reached out claiming that Flipkart orders placed during the second restock on May 17 are being cancelled via coercion from its support staff. It seems that Flipkart’s customer support is making calls, asking them to cancel their order and take a Rs. 500 voucher in a move not too dissimilar to Reliance Digital’s PS5 appeasement after cancelling orders.

in.ign.com
