Closing arguments in trial of man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts

 8 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – A jury in Davenport will soon start deliberations on the case against the man accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts nearly three years ago as she was jogging in her hometown. It comes a day after Cristhian Bahena Rivera testified that he did not kill Tibbetts and claimed two masked men forced him to participate in the crime. Prosecutor Scott Brown delivered closing arguments this (Thursday) morning.

