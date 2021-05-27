Closing arguments in trial of man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts

A partial confession to the murder of Mollie Tibbetts was coerced while the farmworker accused of killing her was sleep deprived in an 11-hour interrogation, according to the suspect’s defence attorney.Christian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with the first-degree murder of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student in 2018.The court heard Mr Bahena River led investigators to her body in a cornfield where he allegedly said, "I brought you here, didn’t I? So that means that I did it. I don’t remember how I did it".The partial confession is key to the prosecution case, but defence attorney Jennifer Frese...