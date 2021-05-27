newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbor Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopify Inc#Financial Services#Goldman Sachs Group#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#D A Davidson Co#Peg#Royal Bank Of Canada#Roth Capital#Keycorp#Shopify Daily#Marketbeat Com#Shop Stock#Company#Equity#Merchants#Investment#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Acquires 39 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,077 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Sells 174 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

60,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Floor & Decor accounts for about 3.1% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.44 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.72 Million

Brokerages expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report sales of $531.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.66 million to $572.10 million. Grubhub posted sales of $459.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 52,480 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. A number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Has $769,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.