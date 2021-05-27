544,081 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.