544,081 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 544,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,000. Extended Stay America comprises 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

