UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze wants to fight divisional rival Max Holloway in order to prove who the top striker in the UFC is. Chikadze is one of the hottest fighters in the UFC featherweight division right now after winning his first six fights at 145lbs in the world’s leading MMA promotion. His last performance, a first-round body kick TKO win over Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 25, was his best showing yet, and following the fight, Chikadze called out a number of the division’s top fighters including Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, and the man he wants the most, Holloway.