Northstar Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
