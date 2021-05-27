INRToken (INRT) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.