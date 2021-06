Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from the Ashford Avenue Bridge that read, “Revolution is Our Tradition,” signed by PatriotFront.US. One rivertowns resident who saw it called the Ardsley Police, who in turn said the bridge was Dobbs Ferry’s jurisdiction. The Dobbs Police came, removed the banner and took it back to the DFPD headquarters on Main Street, pending further investigation.