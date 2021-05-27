Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com