Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.