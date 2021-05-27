newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bmy#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Stock Price#Cigna Investments Inc#Channel Com#Wedbush Securities Inc#Thestreet#Truist Securities#Truist Financial#Zacks Investment Research#Peg#Marketbeat Com#Thomson Reuters#Evp Rupert Vessey#Prentiss Smith Co#Bmy Shares#Bmy Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Condor Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,203,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 487.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$169.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce sales of $169.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $114.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit X LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
San Francisco, CAmodernreaders.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “. LC has been the topic of a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 74.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,708 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $46.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.