Season 4 episode 6 did manage to answer a number of important questions. Take, for example, we have a more specific roadmap for June’s future!. With that being said, though, we do still have all sorts of big questions when it comes to Janine. Take, for example, where she actually is. The character did not make an appearance during this week’s episode — initially, June was desperate to find her, but instead Moira convinced her to get on the boat. After she was on board, Janine’s name barely came up at all.