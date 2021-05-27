Paw Paw State Police Trooper Garners International Recognition
For his courageous action during a deadly home invasion during which he was shot, Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Fletcher from the Paw Paw Post has been named the 2020 International Association of Chiefs of Police/Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year. Fletcher is being recognized for his valor during a deadly attack involving a home invasion in Comstock Township in which he and two fellow officers were also shot.