Phoenix, AZ

Proposed bike lanes on North Central meet stiff opposition

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA city of Phoenix plan to add bike lanes along a stretch of North Central Avenue is meeting fierce opposition from neighborhood residents. Transportation officials want to revamp the four-lane North Central Avenue between Bethany Home Road and the Arizona Canal into a three-lane road complete with bike lanes and a center turn lane. The bike lanes would be “buffered,” meaning that while there wouldn’t be a physical barrier protecting cyclists from vehicle traffic, a section of pavement several feet across would be marked to provide a clear visual divider between the bike and car lanes.

roselawgroupreporter.com
