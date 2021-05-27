Cancel
Jordan Davis is launching his headlining, 17-date Buy Dirt Tour in September

Cover picture for the articleJust days after releasing his Buy Dirt EP, Jordan Davis has revealed plans for a headlining fall 2021 club tour that takes its name from the project. The Buy Dirt Tour launches September 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and runs through mid-December. Joining him on tour will be rising country group...

