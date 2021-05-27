newsbreak-logo
Randall Farms appoints new president, CEO

By Bob Sims
meatpoultry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Fresh poultry and meat processing and retail distribution company, Randall Farms, a Vernon, Calif.-based subsidiary of Highview Capital, announced M. Scott Dineen as its president and chief executive officer. Dineen replaces President Ron Totin, who is retiring after leading the business since 1984. As president and CEO, Dineen will oversee Randall’s operations and strategy while focusing to scale the business to cover more geographical space and expand its product offerings.

