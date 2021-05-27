Randall Farms appoints new president, CEO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, have named a new lending executive for the bank, they announced this week. Neil Viotto will serve as senior vice president as well as director of residential and consumer lending, the bank said in a news release. Working out of the Bedminster headquarters, Viotto will be responsible for both aspects of lending, as well as management of the loan origination team and new business development and underwriting.