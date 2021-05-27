newsbreak-logo
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 4,016 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

By Christopher Mengel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,636 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

