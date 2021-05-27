Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 4,016 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,039.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.