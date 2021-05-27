newsbreak-logo
Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 335.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 63.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 5.5% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,077 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,699 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Invests $137,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Masco worth $1,203,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $500.00 at Mizuho

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,593,568 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,276,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.