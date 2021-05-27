Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)
Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 335.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com