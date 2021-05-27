Revolutionary Clinics welcomes Lola’s to Central Square location

Learn to give a soothing back massage in this in-person event for two. Live in Sain Paul. Location: Creator's Space - Sanctuary (Earth Room) Learn to give a soothing massage in this in-person event for two. Grab a partner and learn together the techniques and skills to relieve, relax and revive with your hands. This class will focus on the head, neck, shoulders and back and techniques that relax muscles, relieves pain and soothes the body. We welcome all types of couples and partnerships. One ticket includes the workshop for two people. Limited space available. Event bonus! All attendees will have a chance to win and take home a JimmyJane Massage candle simply by registering for the class! Winner drawn at the end of class. You must be 18+ years How will I receive event information? Simply register for the event on Eventbrite and a confirmation email will be sent with additional information. Please arrive 10-15 mins before to allow time locating the space and to get situated. Who is the instructor for the couples massage? TaVanni (TV) Singleton is not only the owner of LiveTV Events, but she also holds a degree in Heath Education with a focus in Community Health. TaVanni has been a studying and practicing the art of the body massage by exploring all types of massage techniques from Thai to reflexology. With the knowledge gained through attending trainings and classes for over 10 years coupled with a background in healthcare and special attention to muscles and stress points, she has carefully created this workshop to teach techniques used to relieve neck and shoulder pain, headaches and stress through massage. TaVanni Singleton is not a licensed massage therapist. All attendees must wear clothes at all times. We recommend wearing something that you don't mind getting oil on. Everyone must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Only 20 people will be allowed at this event with 6 feet in between couples. There is also a pay lot kiddie corner to Creators Space for about $5. C Contact TaVanni at livetvevents@gmail.com with any questions.