Health

Revolutionary Clinics welcomes Lola’s to Central Square location

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolutionary Clinics, a provider of medical marijuana, welcomed Lola’s, a retail boutique that offers accessories and fashion, to its Central Square location at 541 Massachusetts Ave. The store space was donated by Rev, free of charge, to Central Square Business Improvement District, enabling one of the participants of its successful...

www.wickedlocal.com
State
Massachusetts State
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Revolutionary Clinics pledges $25k to Margaret Fuller House

Revolutionary Clinics, a provider of medical marijuana, announced a $25,000 commitment to the Margaret Fuller House, a Cambridge-based organization which provides integrated services to individuals and families to empower them to overcome challenges, reach their potential and achieve their goals. The funds help provide nutritious meals to families in the...
Minneapolis, MNtcbmag.com

Good Clinic to Open Three More Locations in the Twin Cities

Minnetonka-based Mitesco Inc. is pushing ahead with the expansion of its Good Clinic concept. The Good Clinic’s first location opened Feb. 1 in Northeast Minneapolis. It has now announced that its second location is set to open in the Excelsior & Grand mixed-use complex in St. Louis Park in late August or early September. A third location is planned for Eden Prairie and a fourth is slated for St. Paul, said Michael Howe, CEO and co-founder of the Good Clinic.
Bridgewater, MASouth Coast Today

Central Square Computer Repair settles downtown and business is booming

As of October 2020, Middleboro welcomed a new small business to its community: Central Square Computer Repair. Realizing there was no local computer repair shop, owner Chrisropher Van found the perfect opportunity to expand his business from Bridgewater, while also becoming a Middleboro resident himself with his partner, Amber. Thus, Central Square Computer Repair was opened at 11 Center Street in Middleboro.
Interior DesignMySanAntonio

Templeton House Painter Announces the Secrets to Painting Historical Homes

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) May 30, 2021. Restoring a historical home to how it looked when it was originally built can be challenging and very rewarding when the project is finished. Although the exact colors of paint may be hard to match, George Borlodan, owner of Borlodan Painting Company, the Templeton house painters, said, “Custom mixing for a close as possible match is always a solution and you will be pleasantly surprised with the results.”
Visual ArtJournal & Sunday Journal

Bridge Gallery to hold Frank "Tico" Herrera exhibit

The Bridge Gallery will exhibit a retrospective of the photography of Frank “Tico” Herrera June 23 to July 3. The award-winning area photographer, who passed away Feb. 6, pursued a career in photodocumentary work since 1968. Between teaching stints at the Corcoran School of Art and Shepherd University he also...
Lotterylincolnshireworld.com

Funding of £193,000 leads to iPads for Lincolnshire hospice patients to combat Covid-19 impact

Last year, St Barnabas Hospice received grant funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and Barclays Covid-19 Relief Fund totalling £193,966. The money has been designated to buy technology that will help combat isolation, loneliness, and economic hardship in Lincolnshire as a result of Covid-19. This includes laptops to enable remote working, headsets for counsellors, phones, and software.
Grocery & Supermaketcalleochonews.com

Presidente Supermarket moves out and Carlos Fausto Miranda moves in

The multi-family developer bought the Presidente Supermarket land in Little Havana for $15 million. The multi-family developer and owner of Premium Development, Carlos Fausto Miranda, bought 2.3 acres of land in Little Havana for the sum of 15 million. The land previously belonged to Presidente Supermarkets that bought the land in 2013 for 5.6 million.
Visual Artmyeastkootenaynow.com

Canal Flats installs first piece of public art

The structure was placed in Portage Square in downtown Canal Flats on Friday. The Village of Canal Flats said the art project was made a reality through funding from the Columbia Basin Trust Public Art Grant Program. “The Portal” was created by Paul Reimer, a Columbia Basin artist, who used...
Societyvisitsaintpaul.com

Couples Massage Workshop

Learn to give a soothing back massage in this in-person event for two. Live in Sain Paul. Location: Creator's Space - Sanctuary (Earth Room) Learn to give a soothing massage in this in-person event for two. Grab a partner and learn together the techniques and skills to relieve, relax and revive with your hands. This class will focus on the head, neck, shoulders and back and techniques that relax muscles, relieves pain and soothes the body. We welcome all types of couples and partnerships. One ticket includes the workshop for two people. Limited space available. Event bonus! All attendees will have a chance to win and take home a JimmyJane Massage candle simply by registering for the class! Winner drawn at the end of class. You must be 18+ years How will I receive event information? Simply register for the event on Eventbrite and a confirmation email will be sent with additional information. Please arrive 10-15 mins before to allow time locating the space and to get situated. Who is the instructor for the couples massage? TaVanni (TV) Singleton is not only the owner of LiveTV Events, but she also holds a degree in Heath Education with a focus in Community Health. TaVanni has been a studying and practicing the art of the body massage by exploring all types of massage techniques from Thai to reflexology. With the knowledge gained through attending trainings and classes for over 10 years coupled with a background in healthcare and special attention to muscles and stress points, she has carefully created this workshop to teach techniques used to relieve neck and shoulder pain, headaches and stress through massage. TaVanni Singleton is not a licensed massage therapist. All attendees must wear clothes at all times. We recommend wearing something that you don't mind getting oil on. Everyone must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Only 20 people will be allowed at this event with 6 feet in between couples. There is also a pay lot kiddie corner to Creators Space for about $5. C Contact TaVanni at livetvevents@gmail.com with any questions.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

Central Market Broadway adds Curbside, Delivery to second oldest location in state

San Antonio's Central Market on Broadway, the specialty foods store second-ever location, has finally added Curbside and Delivery to its services. On Friday morning, a slight drizzle couldn't dampen the spirit of celebration, as speeches gave way to mariachis and folklorico dancers (how else do you celebrate a ribbon cutting in South Texas?). And who was granted the first Curbside pickup? None other than Red the Cardinal, who also accepted a $5,000 donation for the neighboring University of the Incarnate Word's Cardinals’ Cupboard Food Pantry program.
Fitchburg, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Culver's proposed location

Emilie Heidemann joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the community and business editor for four publications, as well as a quarterly magazine. Emilie covers the Village of Oregon and Fitchburg community beat.
New Ulm, MNJournal

NU firefighters answer downtown call at Lola’s

NEW ULM — The New Ulm Fire Department responded to a fire call at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Lola’s – An American Bistro, 16 N. Minnesota St. Firefighters found smoke in the building. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho said he believed the fire may have been caused by a belt in the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Firefighters were at the site for less than an hour. No one was injured.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

A Revolutionary Experience

Main Street was booming over the weekend as about 50 reenactors participated in “Gloucester 1776: A Revolutionary Experience.” The sounds of musket and cannon fire filled Gloucester Main Street over the two-day event. Museum Coordinator Robert Kelly said that over the two days a total of 273 guests attended the event with many coming from outside the county. He said that more than 100 students came out and completed the scavenger hunt. The event was put on thanks to the efforts of the Gloucester Museum of History, Gloucester Historical Society, Friends of the Museum, the 7th Virginia Regiment, and Gloucester’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. Above, members of the 7th Virginia put on an artillery demonstration.
Utica, NYWKTV

Vaccine clinics available at MVCAA locations in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency is holding two Moderna vaccine clinics Tuesday in Utica. One will be held from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the MVCAA location at 9882 River Road, and the other will be held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the location at 1100 Miller St.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations

Author Catherine Brennan is releasing a workbook that answers the questions left in her previous book, “So Now What? A Guide for People Who Feel Stuck.”. Community celebrates Mankato 7-year-old’s final chemotherapy appointment. Updated: May. 10, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT. |. Chay Simonson, a Washington Elementary first-grader, finished his...
Falls Church, VALowell Sun

Ancient creatures emerge in Falls Church, Virginia

Sun photographer Julia Malakie was in Falls Church, Virginia this week as trillions of cicadas from “Brood X” began to emerge from 17 years underground in 15 states from Indiana to Georgia to New York. The swarms are not expected to affect Massachusetts, but the long-sleeping creatures are still quite a sight.
Real Estatemidfloridanewspapers.com

Great central location in Sebring

Welcome to 301 Sunset Drive in Sebring. This home is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus. This home is located in Sebring and is in close proximity to the Sebring Parkway. This is a Jeff Parker Construction custom home built in 2005. The home is situated on a large corner lot on the corner of Sunset Drive and Brighton Road and consists of three lots for approximately 1/2 acre. This corner lot gives good access to park a boat or RV in the backyard.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Habitat for Humanity works on homes for local families

HUNTINGTON — A few local families will have a place to call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State. As part of a homeowner program, three new houses are in the process of being built. Two are in Huntington and the third is within Cabell County. David Michael, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, said the future homeowners on these projects applied in 2018. The pandemic delayed the process.