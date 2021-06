A 24-year-old man accused of burning down an apartment will spend the next five years in prison, a federal judge in North Carolina ruled Wednesday. David Daniel Thomas was sentenced to 71 months with three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to arson in February, the government said. Thomas was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and handed an additional 2.75 years to be served at the end of his arson sentence after a judge had to yank his supervised release for a prior federal conviction.