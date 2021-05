FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County School Board voted to close Ansted Elementary School and Divide Elementary School. The vote was made during Thursday’s school board meeting with the closures taking effect at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The two schools will be combined into the new Midland Trail Elementary school which will be built on the Midland Trail Campus. Superintendent Gary Hough says that the community response from the closure hearings was positive and in support of a new building.