newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Former US National Player To Lead IWU Women’s Soccer

By WGLT
wglt.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pioneer in United States women's soccer is now in charge of the women's soccer program at Illinois Wesleyan University. Keri Sanchez played on the U.S. Women's National Team that competed in the first World Cup qualifying tournament in 1991. She also won four national championships as a student athlete at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels posted a 97-1-1 record in her four seasons there (1991-94). She then played professionally and later began a long career as a coach.

www.wglt.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Keri Sanchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Soccer Players#Football#World Soccer#U S Soccer#National Championships#Division I Texas#Divisions#Iwu#Soccer Camp#Student Athletes#Athletic Scholarships#Assistant Coach#Coaching#United States Women#Lead#Central Illinois#Bloomington#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsuww.org

Wrestling Key Player in ASOIF's 'Women Lead Sports' Programme

Led by UWW Development Director Deqa Niamkey, wrestling and its development team played a key role in fulfilling ASOIF's mission to provide classes and leadership opportunities to female leaders in sport looking to "strengthen their self-confidence and acquire important skills to influence, negotiate, communicate, navigate politics, manage stakeholders and lead in male-dominated environments"
TennisMarion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 4 IWU women's tennis reach NAIA semifinals

The Indiana Wesleyan women’s tennis team served up a win over No. 12 Middle Georgia State on Thursday to earn a spot the NAIA National Tournament Semifinals. The fourth-ranked Wildcats moved their season record to 33-4 and into the final four for the first time in program history with a 4-1 win over the Knights at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Alabama.
Hockeykgfw.com

New Jersey Devils hire former US Women’s National Team captain Meghan Duggan

(NEW YORK) — The New Jersey Devils have hired former US women’s national hockey team captain Megan Duggan as Manager, Player Development. “We are incredibly excited to announce that Meghan has joined our Player Development Department,” said general manager Tom Fitzgerald in the release announcing the deal. “As our group has evolved over the past few years to include as much about off-ice as on-ice for development, we believe Meghan will be perfect for this position. Her successful track record as a teammate, leader, captain and driver of initiatives will be resources to all players in our organization. We look forward to her utilizing her perspective of the game, attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their potential.”
Soccerwoay.com

Marshall men’s soccer wins national championship

WOAY – A 98th-minute golden goal from Jamil Roberts was the difference, as Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 Monday night to win its first men’s soccer national championship in school history. The title caps off a Cinderella run that included an overtime win in the second round, a third-round upset of...
Soccerwilliamsbu.edu

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Soccer Coach

Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Soccer Coach of the men’s and women’s soccer programs. This position is full-time and assumes responsibility in assisting the Head Coach in all aspects of the men’s and women’s soccer programs. University Description. Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University...
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Cougar women's soccer team tops Trinidad

TRNIDAD, Colo. – Destiny Mueller scored one of the biggest goals of her soccer career. The Gering High graduate raced to the goal and scored with 3 seconds left in the first overtime to hand the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team a 2-1 overtime win over Trinidad State Junior College Saturday in in the first-round of the Region IX tournament.
SoccerBryan College Station Eagle

Blinn women's soccer team wins first postseason game

The Blinn women’s soccer team won in its first postseason appearance, beating Northeast Texas 2-0 in the Region XIV Conference tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at Veterans Park. Mercy Breazeale had a goal and an assist for the Buccaneers, while Karson Funderburk had a goal and Lexington Kneedler an assist. Goalkeeper Hope...
Soccermvariety.com

Shirley's edges Kanoa 2-1 in women’s soccer

SHIRLEY'S Football Club continues to lead the Division A of the Dove Women's League Spring 2021 after clinching its eighth win on Sunday when it defeated Kanoa Football Club 2-1 at the NMI Soccer Training Center. The first half of the game was filled with countless exchanges. Kanoa's Lalaine Pagarao,...
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

Former UConn women’s basketball player Anna Makurat signs with Polish team AZS Gorzów

After opting to continue her basketball career professionally in Europe, Anna Makurat has signed with AZS AJP Gorzów Wielkopolski, a pro club in her home country of Poland, the club announced Friday. Makurat appeared in 16 games this season for the Huskies, ultimately battling a stress fracture that kept her out of the majority of the regular season. She averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 assists, ...
Columbia County, GAaugustaceo.com

NJCAA Women’s Soccer Tickets On-Sale Now

Tickets to the 2020-21 NJCAA Division I & Division II Women’s Soccer National Championships, hosted by Columbia County at Blanchard Woods Park, are now on-sale!. The tournament will run from June 3 – June 9 with teams participating in a group play round prior to qualifying for the single elimination semifinal round.
Indianapolis, INUniversity of Indianapolis

Women's Tennis Finishes Runner-Up at Nationals

SURPRISE, Ariz. - There was not a word spoken by the University of Indianapolis women's tennis team. All that was heard was the muffle cries of excitement from the Barry tennis team, and the occasional sniffle from a UIndy athlete. A near-perfect season ended at the last moment, in a matchup between the nation's two top ranked teams – it could've gone either direction. This time, it did not go in favor of the Greyhounds. The Barry Buccaneers defeated the Greyhound at the final of the NCAA DII Championship, 4-0. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Soccermyaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's soccer coaching staff earns regional award

The Texas A&M women’s soccer coaching staff recently was named the United Soccer Coaches’ Southeast Region staff of the rear. Head coach G Guerrieri led A&M to a 12-4-1 season and Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament. His staff includes associate head coach Phil Stephenson, assistant coach Lori Stephenson, volunteer assistant coach Nathan Kogut and sports performance coach Matt Casale.
Baseballleelanaunews.com

FORMER SCHLOSSER PLAYER LEADS MERRILL TO TOURNEY WIN

The Glen Lake baseball and softball programs took on teams from across the Lower Peninsula on Saturday while paying tribute to a former coach. The Lakers baseball team finished 0-2 in the tournament hosted at Glen Lake, losing 3-0 to T-C St. Francis in the early game and then falling 14-9 to Merrill. On the softball side of the ledger, […]
SportsPosted by
FL Radio Group

Herons to compete at ICSA Women’s Nationals

The William Smith College sailing team will be back on the water on Wednesday, May 19, when it heads to Annapolis, Md., to compete in the 2021 College Sailing Women's National Championship. Eighteen teams will begin competition on Wednesday for the Gerald C. Miller Trophy which is awarded to the...
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, INsmwcpomeroys.com

Women’s Soccer Signs Wabash Valley Transfer Kaylee Thaler

Height | 6-foot-0 Position | Goalkeeper. "Failure is not something to be ashamed of-nor is it proof of unworthiness. Failure is something to be powered by" – Abby Wambach. "Kaylee comes to us with a wealth of collegiate goalkeeping experience. She fits our program very well in every aspect and we look forward to seeing her make an impact!"
Houghton, MIWLUC

Michigan Tech Soccer announces Women’s Soccer awards

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech soccer head coach Turk Ozturk has announced 10 team award winners for the 2020-21 season. Jesse Jacobusse was named team most valuable player. The Huskies finished the spring with a winning record (5-4-1) including a trip to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
Sportsgowatertown.net

Former Arrow to compete at NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (DSUAthletics.com) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced its official rosters and entry lists for all qualifiers for the 2021 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Three Dakota State (S.D.) student-athletes have qualified to compete in the 41st annual women’s outdoor track & field...