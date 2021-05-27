Former US National Player To Lead IWU Women’s Soccer
A pioneer in United States women's soccer is now in charge of the women's soccer program at Illinois Wesleyan University. Keri Sanchez played on the U.S. Women's National Team that competed in the first World Cup qualifying tournament in 1991. She also won four national championships as a student athlete at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels posted a 97-1-1 record in her four seasons there (1991-94). She then played professionally and later began a long career as a coach.www.wglt.org