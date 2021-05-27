SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC
Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,781 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.