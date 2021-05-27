SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Fure Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.