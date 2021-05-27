newsbreak-logo
Meridian Management Co. Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

By Suzanne Cooper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeridian Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

