Meridian Management Co. Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.