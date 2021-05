SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken street taco kit due to an allergy risk undeclared on the label by its supplier. Hy-Vee says it received the taco kit from supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. The supplier did not list egg as an ingredient in a Chipotle Crema Sauce that was included with the kit, according to Hy-Vee. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.