Lesley University holds 2021 virtual commencement

Lesley University awarded more than 1,200 degrees and certificates in a virtual commencement ceremony viewed by thousands of family, friends, alumni and well-wishers. Though this year’s commencement was online, the university hewed to its tradition of welcoming separate honorary degree recipients to speak to undergraduate and graduate students. Dr. Elizabeth Broun, Smithsonian American Art Museum director emerita, spoke to undergraduate students in the university’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the College of Art and Design; while Dr. Laurie R. Santos, a Yale University psychology professor and host of the popular podcast “The Happiness Lab,” was the designated speaker for the new master’s degree and doctorate recipients in the Graduate School of Education and the Graduate School of Arts and Social Sciences.