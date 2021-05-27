Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).